Jim Irsay announces Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s shoulder surgery was a success

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced quarterback Anthony Richardson had a successful surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Richardson was injured in the Tennessee Titans game when he fell awkwardly on his shoulder. The fall sprained his AC Joint.

In a social media post, Irsay confirmed the surgery went well and Richardson’s shoulder has been repaired.

“No new surprises were found during surgery — they just repaired what was expected,” Irsay said. “Anthony is doing well and thanks everyone for the support.”

Irsay says it is still unknown when Richardson will return to the field.

Additionally, Irsay says the NFL “admits and understands” they did not make the correct calls at the end of Sunday’s Colts game against the Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

