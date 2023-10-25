Jim Irsay announces Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s shoulder surgery was a success

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced quarterback Anthony Richardson had a successful surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Richardson was injured in the Tennessee Titans game when he fell awkwardly on his shoulder. The fall sprained his AC Joint.
In a social media post, Irsay confirmed the surgery went well and Richardson’s shoulder has been repaired.
“No new surprises were found during surgery — they just repaired what was expected,” Irsay said. “Anthony is doing well and thanks everyone for the support.”
Irsay says it is still unknown when Richardson will return to the field.
Additionally, Irsay says the NFL “admits and understands” they did not make the correct calls at the end of Sunday’s Colts game against the Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Woman Arrested for Helping Mother Commit Murder
-
10 Black Family-Friendly Activities To Explore This Fall
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father