Indianapolis Colts Kenny Moore II hands out winter coats

Published on October 24, 2023

Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — On the north side of Indianapolis, Colts’ cornerback Kenny Moore II donated brand-new winter coats to families.

“Something that means so little to someone, it means a lot to somebody else,” Moore said.

There’s a lot more to Moore than making great plays. It’s his work off the field, that’s raising cheers across Central Indiana.

“When good things happen it’s not a surprise because you give so much. It’s something that you never wait for others to do for you go ahead and do it for other people,” Moore said.

For the second year, Moore teamed up with UnitedHealthcare to give coats to mothers, children, and foster children at the Firefly Children & Family Alliance.

A cause that really resonates with Moore.

“It was me and six other sisters. It’s seven of us. My mom made a way out of no way,” Moore said.

Read more from WRTV here

 

Indianapolis Colts INDY News Sports WRTV News

