Long time Indianapolis staple Kountry Kitchen reopens

INDIANAPOLIS — A long time Indianapolis staple has now reopened.

After three years, Kountry Kitchen is serving customers inside its old location.

In Jan. 2020, a fire destroyed Kountry Kitchen, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“When you have a devastation like that, it just really drains you and you don’t know which way to turn or what to do,” Cynthia Wilson said. “We knew we wanted to come back but we didn’t know if we had the stamina, but we pulled it together and now here we are.”

Cynthia owns the restaurant with her husband Isaac. The Wilson’s received a $400,000 grant that helped with the rebuild.

“There were times the pandemic played a part because we couldn’t get parts and things like that, so it’s been a struggle, but it’s been a good struggle,” Cynthia said.

“Now with this great new atmosphere, the sky’s the limit,” employee Pat Vandoren said.

Vandoren kept things running through take out and catering out of their temporary location over the last few years.

The Wilson’s were able to keep all their employees through the rebuild.

“It’s a great place to work,” Vandoren said.

The customers have also stayed loyal.

