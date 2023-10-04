Marion County Prosecutor responds to protests over death of Gary Harrell

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, protesters stand outside the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office demanding justice for a man who was fatally shot by IMPD following a traffic stop on the city’s northeast side two months ago.

On August 3, 49-year-old Gary Dwayne Harrell died after being shot by Officer Douglas Correll, a 28-year-veteran of IMPD, during a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Parker Avenue.

Harrell’s death sparked conversation in the community on IMPD’s use of force policy and a lack transparency.

Six days after the shooting, members of the Concerned Clergy called on IMPD Department Chief Randal Taylor’s resignation, citing a culture of lacking accountability for officers.

When IMPD released body camera footage of the incident, frustrations continued to manifest.

The shooting remains under review by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and Officer Correll is on paid leave pending the investigation.

