Far east side shooting leaves one person dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

According to IMPD, the shooting occurred at 10100 John Marshall Dr around 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and located a male victim in the driver’s seat of a van with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

On Wednesday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 46-year-old Robert Hornbuckle Jr.

An investigation is ongoing. Preliminary, detectives have determined Hornbuckle was shot a short distance away within the apartment complex and drove the van to the location where officers found it.

At this time, police do not know if this incident is related to other incidents that have occurred in the community.

Just this past Sunday, a man was shot and killed at the same Amber Woods apartments.

“We recognize the recent violence we’ve had in this community,” IMPD Public Information Office Shane Foley said. “And it’s not representative or indicative of the residents that live here or the management.”

