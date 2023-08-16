Police in Cape May, NJ are asking residents for their help locating a woman who is wanted for a bizarre incident that happened over the weeked.

Surveillance video documents a women wearing a white dress, in an argument with another adult.

After the altercation she is seen throwing one of the skee ball used at one of the arcade games, which hit a child in the back of the head.

Skee Balls are made of wood, and the child suffered injuries from the impact of the Skeeball.

If you recognize this women, [CLICK HERE] to contact Cape May police or give them a call at 609-884-9500

SKEE-YEE: Woman Wanted For Throwing a Skee Ball at Child in Arcade was originally published on rnbphilly.com