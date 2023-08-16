Police in Cape May, NJ are asking residents for their help locating a woman who is wanted for a bizarre incident that happened over the weeked.
RELATED: Did New Jersey Just Have A UFO Sighting? This Video of a Mysterious Flying Object Has Everyone In Shock [Video]
Surveillance video documents a women wearing a white dress, in an argument with another adult.
After the altercation she is seen throwing one of the skee ball used at one of the arcade games, which hit a child in the back of the head.
Skee Balls are made of wood, and the child suffered injuries from the impact of the Skeeball.
If you recognize this women, [CLICK HERE] to contact Cape May police or give them a call at 609-884-9500
READ MORE:
RELATED: New Jersey Serial Killer Used Dating Apps to Lure Victims Gets 160 years
RELATED: This New Jersey Woman Has Amassed Over 20 Years Worth Of Black Santa Collectibles
SKEE-YEE: Woman Wanted For Throwing a Skee Ball at Child in Arcade was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years, Twitter Gets Loose With Jokes
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Share Adorable Shot Of Their Baby Boy True Legend Harris-Dupart
-
Eskenazi Health's Back to School Vaccine Health Fair Event!
-
Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Natural Hair + More Celebrities Who’ve Shared Their Natural Hair Journey
-
These Celebrities Turned Up At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In ATL
-
Join The @1067WTLC Mobile Text Club! #TeamWTLC