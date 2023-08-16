Listen Live
The Fix

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ciara On Who Her Celebrity Crush Is

Published on August 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Ciara On Who Her Celebrity Crush Is

In a recent interview, Ciara was asked who celebrity crush is. Ciara’s new EP ‘Cici’ drops this Friday

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_G-pCwTSK8

 

Sisqo Performance At Flamingo Las Vegas' Go Pool

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Sisqo Never Liked “In My Bed”

Sisqo never liked Dru Hill’s In My Bed. He said he never wanted to sing it but apparently quite a few people did want to sing it. While Dru Hill did kill that song, I would like to hear 112’s version

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iz82mutpOEc

 

LL Cool J Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

LL Cool J On His Favorite Song From His Collection of Hits

LL Cool J was on with Hoda and Jenna and they asked him what is his favorite song from his collection of hits 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUturBy2QTk

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM PREMIERE-THE CHANGE-UP

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Social Media Wants Sandra Bullock to Give Her Oscar Back

Yesterday I told you about Michael Oher, the man who the movie the Blind Side was about. He just found out that his supposed adopted parents never adopted him but instead had a conservatorship over him and ran off with all the money the movie made. Social media was outraged and is calling on Sandra Bullock, who won an Oscar for the role, to give her Oscar back. Quinton Aaron, the man who portrayed Michael Oher in the movie said –not so fast! 

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/08/16/quinton-aaron-blind-side-star-rips-fans-clamoring-sandra-bullock-lose-oscar-oher-drama/

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close