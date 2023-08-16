The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ciara On Who Her Celebrity Crush Is

Ciara On Who Her Celebrity Crush Is

In a recent interview, Ciara was asked who celebrity crush is. Ciara’s new EP ‘Cici’ drops this Friday

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_G-pCwTSK8

Sisqo Never Liked “In My Bed”

Sisqo never liked Dru Hill’s In My Bed. He said he never wanted to sing it but apparently quite a few people did want to sing it. While Dru Hill did kill that song, I would like to hear 112’s version

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iz82mutpOEc

LL Cool J On His Favorite Song From His Collection of Hits

LL Cool J was on with Hoda and Jenna and they asked him what is his favorite song from his collection of hits

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUturBy2QTk

Social Media Wants Sandra Bullock to Give Her Oscar Back

Yesterday I told you about Michael Oher, the man who the movie the Blind Side was about. He just found out that his supposed adopted parents never adopted him but instead had a conservatorship over him and ran off with all the money the movie made. Social media was outraged and is calling on Sandra Bullock, who won an Oscar for the role, to give her Oscar back. Quinton Aaron, the man who portrayed Michael Oher in the movie said –not so fast!

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/08/16/quinton-aaron-blind-side-star-rips-fans-clamoring-sandra-bullock-lose-oscar-oher-drama/