The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Evelyn Braxton On Losing Daughter Tracey

Evelyn Braxton On Losing Daughter Tracey

It has been over a year since Traci Braxton-sister of Toni and Tamar Braxton, passed away. Mom, Evelyn Braxton was asked if anyone or anything prepares you to bury your child. While she said no, she had an amazing perspective.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7-EbzJnV6/

Dr Heavenly from Married 2 Medicine Is Not Havin It With Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks has been making the rounds on Bravo. First she was on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kandi said over her dead body can she return so Phaedra headed over to Ultimate Girls Trip and then over to Real Housewives of Dubai. Now, she is back in Atlanta on Married 2 Medicine and Dr Heavenly said she not letting Phaedra slide. Start I ain’t letting none of these twitches… end when we do our premiere. We learned a couple things in this clip. There will be drama, Married 2 Medicine returns Sunday November 5 ANDDD Real Housewives of Potomac also returns on November 5th!

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7gsVNLf3C/

Michael Oher, Who Inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ Alleges Family Made Millions While Lying About Adopting Him

Michel Oher, the retired NFL star whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, filed a legal petition to terminate a conservatorship on Monday alleging Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy lied about adopting him while making millions off his name.

In a filing yesterday, the 37-year-old retired football player claimed the Tuohy family tricked him into making them his conservators when he was 18, allegedly telling him there was no consequential difference between being adopted and entering into a conservatorship. All four members of the Tuohy family were paid $225,000 for the film plus 2.5% of the film’s proceeds.

The movie went on to make more than $330 million at the box office, and Sandra Bullock won the Oscar Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Leigh Anne.

Source: https://people.com/blind-side-michael-oher-alleges-family-lied-adoption-7643198