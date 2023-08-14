The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jennifer Lopez Does ‘I Will Survive’

Clarence Avant, Executive Known as the ‘Godfather of Black Entertainment,’ Dies at 92

Clarence Avant, the music executive and film producer who was known unofficially as “The Godfather” of Black entertainment, died on Sunday in his Los Angeles home at the age of 92. No cause of death has been provided. You may remember his wife, Jacqueline Avant died in a home invasion back in 2021

Source: https://www.thewrap.com/clarence-avant-music-executive-obit/

Deion Sanders and Tracy Edmonds Debate On First Kiss

Tracy Edmonds and Deion Sanders are still going strong. At a romantic dinner they talked about how they met. Deion remembered their first moments a little different than Tracey did. They both remember Tracy picking Deion up in her drop top Bentley and Deion was highly impressed. From there the story takes a couple twists and turns.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvv4-hhxGNt/

Jennifer Lopez Does ‘I Will Survive’

Jennifer Lopez and a few of her friends were hanging out in Italy at a restaurant that a lot of celebs frequent. The band played Gloria Gaynor I Will Survive and Jennifer could not help but chime in. One thing Jenny From The Block goin do is have herself a good time and we’re gonna leave it at THAT!

Source:https://www.tmz.com/2023/08/13/jennifer-lopez-sings-karaoke-i-will-survive-italian-vacation/