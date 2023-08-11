The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Snoop Dogg On Being A Grandfather

This year is the the 50th anniversary of hip hop but today is officially the day that is considered the birthday of hip hop. So for The Fix today we are going to celebrate some of our favorite hip hop artists.
Snoop Dogg On Being A Grandfather
Snoop Dogg has 7 grandkids and they call him Papa Noop. He said that being a grandfather has allowed him to make up for the things he didn’t do with his children.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hf2YqDyvur0
50 Cent Says Helen Mirren Is Gonna Be Sexy Forever
Actress Helen Mirren won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen. She has also starred in the movie Hobbs & Shaw and Shazam! Fury of the Gods as well as a laundry list of movies and tv shows. The 78 year old actress is rapper 50 Cent’s forever crush
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ba_dJOJ_PFs
Ludacris On His Most Challenging Career Moment
Let’s start with Ludacris. He was asked what his most challenging career moment was that he survived.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjTK5RISUJs
Nas On His Greatest Career Moment
Nas on one of the greatest moments of his life.
