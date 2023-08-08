The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ciara On Working With Chris Brown

Ciara On Working With Chris Brown
Ciara and Chris Brown have a new song together called ‘How We Roll’ In a recent interview Ciara said this has been a long time coming. The new song and music video dropped this past Friday and today Ciara announced on Instagram that she and husband Russell Wilson are expecting their 4th child. Congratulations!
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ge3Tfjq-fy0&t=292s
Swizz Beats Clowns Wife Alicia Keys
No one drags you like your family and Swizz Beats is living up to that. Here he shares a story about a food item Alicia Keys ordered while they were in the club
Source:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvnwmbdtgxE/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D
Kandi Burruss Says One Person Can Not Make A Show
In a recent interview, it appears Kandi is responding to claims NeNe Leakes made that Real Housewives of Atlanta does not have any stars in its current form. Kandi says no one person can make a show. I don’t know if I agree with that Kandi but ok.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvrw-2Vrdsn/?img_index=2
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]
-
Sports World Supports Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!
-
Join The @1067WTLC Mobile Text Club! #TeamWTLC
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250!
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father