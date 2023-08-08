Listen Live
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ciara On Working With Chris Brown

Published on August 8, 2023

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2018 - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Ciara On Working With Chris Brown

Ciara and Chris Brown have a new song together called ‘How We Roll’ In a recent interview Ciara said this has been a long time coming. The new song and music video dropped this past Friday and today Ciara announced on Instagram that she and husband Russell Wilson are expecting their 4th child. Congratulations!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ge3Tfjq-fy0&t=292s

 

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion - Arrivals

Source: WWD / Getty

Swizz Beats Clowns Wife Alicia Keys 

No one drags you like your family and Swizz Beats is living up to that. Here he shares a story about a food item Alicia Keys ordered while they were in the club

Source:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvnwmbdtgxE/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

 

Outkast #ATLast

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Kandi Burruss Says One Person Can Not Make A Show

In a recent interview, it appears Kandi is responding to claims NeNe Leakes made that Real Housewives of Atlanta does not have any stars in its current form. Kandi says no one person can make a show. I don’t know if I agree with that Kandi but ok.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvrw-2Vrdsn/?img_index=2

