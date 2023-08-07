The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ne-yo Issues Apology

Ne-yo Issues Apology

Ne-Yo apologizes to the LGBTQ+ community for controversial comments he made about children and gender identity during an interview. He then took to social media and wrote in part After much reflection I would like to express my deepest apologies to anyone I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYtXYCVXuxc&t=178s

Jamie Foxx Also Issues An Apology

Over the weekend Jamie Foxx posted the following on his Instagram page, They killed this dude named Jesus. What do you think they’ll do to you? #fakefriends #fakelove The post was deemed antisemitic. Jamie returned to social media to clarify the ’they’ he was referring to. I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry.That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with “they” not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.

Source:https://icecreamconvos.com/jamie-foxx-issues-an-apology-to-jewish-community-after-jennifer-aniston-flips-the-script-on-him/

The Rock On ‘Black Adam’ Not Getting A Sequel

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was on Kevin Hart’s Peacock series ’Hart to Heart’ when Kevin asked him why the DC Comic movie he starred in, Black Adam, which made $393 million, was not getting a sequel. Oh and by the way, the movie cost $195 million so it definitely turned a profit

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CSDVvVgydE

Usher Finally Weighs In On The Keke Palmer Relationship Drama

Usher has finally given his two cents on the Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson relationship drama that exploded over the Fourth of July weekend after Keke attended Usher’s Las Vegas residency show. He sat down with People magazine and said: “I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas, and that’s what I hope came out of it. It was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

Source:https://people.com/usher-talks-new-single-good-good-las-vegas-residency-keke-palmer-7570070