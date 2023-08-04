The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Pulls Its Estimated $15 Million Convention From Florida

Tia Mowry Says She’s ‘Nervous & Terrified’ As She Enters The Dating Scene Following

Recently divorced Tia Mowry took to social media to say she is scared about dating.“Fun Fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life/So when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it/Even though I’m in my 40’s, I feel so inexperienced! And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me! So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”

Source:https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/08/03/tia-mowry-says-shes-nervous-terrified-as-she-enters-the-dating-scene-following-split-from-ex-husband-cory-hardrict-i-feel-so-inexperienced/

Busta Rhymes Explains How Struggling To Breathe During Sex Partially Inspired His Weight-loss Journey

Busta Rhymes is on the cover of Men’s Health along with 50 Cent, Method Man and more for the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. Busta shared that struggling to breathe during sex inspired his weight loss journey. He said:“I was getting ready to have an intimate moment with my ex…I was having a really difficult time breathing, so I got up and I walked out of the bedroom so she wouldn’t panic seeing me trying to keep myself calm. I was trying to inhale, and it felt like it wasn’t working. I felt like I was having like an asthma attack—but I don’t have asthma. It was scaring me so much. I had to stay calm and make sure she didn’t hear me panic or hear me struggle to breathe.

Source:https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/08/03/busta-rhymes-explains-how-struggling-to-breathe-during-sex-partially-inspired-his-weight-loss-journey-i-felt-like-i-was-having-an-asthma-attack/

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Pulls Its Estimated $15 Million Convention From Florida

Related Stories The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Rihanna On Performing At Halftime of the Big Game

The oldest Black fraternity in the country, Alpha Phi Alpha has joined the movement to protest Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida. The fraternity will no longer be hosting their 2025 convention in Florida. The organization estimates the state will lose $15 million. Reportedly, Omega Psi Phi fraternity has scheduled their 2024 convention in Tampa, which has reportedly caused some tension between its members. The National Society of Black Engineers has already announced they pulled their conference from the state, and plan to host it instead in Atlanta, GA in March of next year.

Source:https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/08/04/alpha-phi-alpha-fraternity-pulls-its-estimated-15-million-convention-from-florida-following-ron-desantis-string-of-legislation-targeting-black-history/