The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Beyonce Removes Lizzo and Adds Erykah Badu

Star Wars Actor Billy Dee Williams Reveals Release of New Memoir

The memoir “What Have We Here?” by Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams will soon be published. The memoir will also discuss Williams’ love of painting and his responsibilities as a husband, father, and grandfather. “What Have We Here?” is billed as a humorous and uplifting depiction of an actor who adores life.

Source:https://movieweb.com/star-wars-billy-dee-williams-new-memoir/

Lizzo Breaks Her Silence

Lizzo is speaking out days after a lawsuit accused her and her team of weight-shaming, sexual harassment, and creating a hostile work environment. She released a statement via her Instagram account where she said the days following the announcement of the lawsuit have been “gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.” She wrote in part, I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight. Lizzo says the accusations are coming from former employees who were terminated for their behavior while on tour with her

Source:https://icecreamconvos.com/lizzo-breaks-silence-on-shocking-lawsuit-i-am-not-the-villain/

Beyonce Removes Lizzo and Adds Erykah Badu

On Tuesday night, while performing “Break My Soul on her “Renaissance World Tour,” Beyoncé opted not to sing Lizzo’s name despite having done so previously. In the third verse of the song, Queen Bey lists names of influential Black women in music and sings: “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles; Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl.” However, at her recent concert, the entertainer instead sang, “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles; Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu.” The reason many think she repeated Erykah Badu’s name is because earlier in the week Badu pointed out that Beyonce was influenced by her as the singer wore a silver hat on stage similar to one Badu has worn. I don’t know how Beyonce has time for her 50/11 wardrobe changes and keep her ear to the streets but she does!

Source:https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/08/02/beyonce-seemingly-reacts-to-erykah-badu-shade-lizzo-sexual-harassment-lawsuit/