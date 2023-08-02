Listen Live
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Nene Leakes Says Kandi Burruss is Overrated

Published on August 2, 2023

Go Red For Women - The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection 2014 Show Made Possible By Macy's And SUBWAY Restaurants - Runway

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Nene Leakes Says Kandi Burruss is Overrated

In Part 2 of Nene Leakes’ interview with Carlos King, she said she things Kandi Burruss is overrated and over paid. Nene added that Kandi and her are good now but she couldn’t understand how Kandi could forgive Porsha but couldn’t forgive her when all Nene and Kandi had were petty little arguments. Nene didn’t lie, as a businesswoman, Kandi is dope but I don’t tune in for Kandi. 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Wp-s7jmJMM

 

Jennifer Hudson on Aretha Franklin Movie 'RESPECT'

Source: IOne Digital / iOne Digital

Jennifer Hudson Says Common Is A Beautiful Man

TMZ caught up with Jennifer Hudson and tried their hardest to get the tea on her and Common. When TMZ said to her that she makes a beautiful couple with Common. Jennifer responded with ‘thank you’ so she didn’t deny it!

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/08/01/jennifer-hudson-common-romance-rumor-dating/

 

Method Man & Jason Mitchell

Source: StarterCAM / Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Method Man Says Don’t Call Him A Sex Symbol

Speaking of beautiful men-Method Man is on the cover of Men’s Health Magazine celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. On the cover he is joined by 50 Cent, Wiz KhalifaCommonLudacris, and Busta Rhymes on the health magazines special edition cover . In it he says he does not like the term sex symbol to describe him. He says-“I’m not a sex symbol. That’s the whole f**king point, man. Put the words together. Sex and symbol. What’s the symbol? I’m not doing anything. So what’s the symbol?”

