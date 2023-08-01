Listen Live
The Fix

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jodeci Almost Didn’t Happen

Published on August 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Jodeci

Source: n/a / Epic Records/ Jodeci

Jodeci Almost Didn’t Happen

One of the greatest R&B groups of the 90s almost didn’t happen. I’m talking about Jodeci. K-CI was on Tank’s podcast and talked about JoJo not wanting him in the group and DeVante not wanting Mr. Dalvin in the group. 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8lyiBc1WpA

 

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 25, 2014

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Nene Leakes On Her Friendship with Wendy Williams

Part 2 of Carlos King’s interview with Nene Leakes is out. She talked about her former friendship with Wendy Williams and how much she genuinely liked her. We’re going to have more from this interview tomorrow because we have to get into why she sued Bravo!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8w5C7kk7PHk

 

Oprah & Stacey Abrams

Source: David Livingston/Paras Griffin / David Livingston/Paras Griffin

Oprah Is Left Speechless After Seeing Beyonce’s Renaissance Show

It was girls night out in New Jersey with Gayle king, Oprah Winfrey, Tina Lawson and more all hanging out at Beyonce’s Renaissance show. After the show Oprah was left in awe.

Source:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvYSJyVvdMq/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

 

TEN-US-WILLIAMS-SI-AWARD

Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

Congratulations to Serena Williams. She & Alexis Ohanian Are Expecting A Baby Girl

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close