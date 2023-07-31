Listen Live
The Fix

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Alicia Keys Son Wasn’t Having It!

Published on July 31, 2023

Erykah Badu attends the Givenchy fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Erykah Badu Calls Out Actor John Boyega

During her performance, Erykah Badu let the audience know she was looking for actor John Boyega. Well forget Ciara’s Prayer, we need Badu’s Manifestation because that man walked out on stage during her performance of Tyrone. Now we know Erykah a real one cuz she was singing and talking to him on stage –at the same time. But she kept her eye on the prize.

Source:https://www.instagram.com/p/CvPstDFuMlL/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

 

Alicia Keys

Source: RCA Records

Alicia Keys Son Wasn’t Having It!

Alicia Keys, who is on tour this Summer, was getting dressed to hit the stage when her youngest son let her know he did not approve of her outfit. The shirt Alicia was wearing would show a small portion of her breast once she raised her arms up over her head so she had pasties to cover everything up. Her 8 year old son Genesis wasn’t having it. Once Alicia demonstrated to her son how the heart pastie would appear he decided to show her new choreography to prevent her arms from going up in the air. As if that wasn’t enough, Swizz Beats posted photos this morning of Genesis on stage next to his mom looking like he was doing security. He do not play bout his momma! 

Source:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvQ3OpRuze6/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

 

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Source: Bravo / Tommy Garcia

Still Not Sure About Kim Zolciak

TMZ caught up with Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kenya said awhile ago she thought Kim’s divorce was fake just to get a storyline. TMZ asked her if she still feels that way.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/31/kenya-moore-support-kim-zolciak-liar-divorce-rhoa-kroy-biermann/

 

