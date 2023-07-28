Listen Live
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kylie Jenner Admits and Regrets Plastic Surgery

Published on July 28, 2023

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Kylie Jenner Admits and Regrets Plastic Surgery

Much is always being made of the KarJenners and the plastic surgery they may have had or not had done. Kylie Jenner recently admitted she got breast augmentation 6 months before she was pregnant with her daughter-not knowing she was going to get pregnant. She was 19 at the time. She said if she could do it all over again she wouldn’t get the work done and she hopes her daughter wouldn’t want to get work done on her body at 19 years old

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CvMD9RbOnl-/?img_index=2

 

Memorial Day Weekend Party Hosted By Kenya Moore

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kenya Moore On Who She’s Friends With On Housewives

Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta was a guest on Kelly and Mark. She was asked, when the cameras turn off, is she cool with any of the ladies? 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pds8Wx300M

 

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Issa Rae Says She Forgets Who She Has Access To

Issa Rae is all of us who are not comfortable reaching out to our network of friends and asking for help. She sat down with Kevin Hart and shared how instrumental Shonda Rhimes has been in her career. He asked her if she’s had a chance to sit one-on-one and really pick Shonda’s brain and she said no

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IU03J1SYveI

