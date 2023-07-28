The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kylie Jenner Admits and Regrets Plastic Surgery

Kylie Jenner Admits and Regrets Plastic Surgery
Much is always being made of the KarJenners and the plastic surgery they may have had or not had done. Kylie Jenner recently admitted she got breast augmentation 6 months before she was pregnant with her daughter-not knowing she was going to get pregnant. She was 19 at the time. She said if she could do it all over again she wouldn’t get the work done and she hopes her daughter wouldn’t want to get work done on her body at 19 years old
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CvMD9RbOnl-/?img_index=2
Kenya Moore On Who She’s Friends With On Housewives
Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta was a guest on Kelly and Mark. She was asked, when the cameras turn off, is she cool with any of the ladies?
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pds8Wx300M
Issa Rae Says She Forgets Who She Has Access To
Issa Rae is all of us who are not comfortable reaching out to our network of friends and asking for help. She sat down with Kevin Hart and shared how instrumental Shonda Rhimes has been in her career. He asked her if she’s had a chance to sit one-on-one and really pick Shonda’s brain and she said no
