Listen Live
The Fix

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson Call It Quits

Published on July 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Stand With Songwriters Advocacy Day - ASCAP Portraits

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Monica On Why She Jumped Into The Crowd In Detroit

Monica made headlines when she saw a man hit a woman during her Detroit show and she jumped into the crowd to do something. Now Monica is speaking out as to why she did that.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyjVT6x_NVg&t=4s

 

Ebony Hosts Champagne Toast In Honor Of July Cover Star Tina Knowles Lawson

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson Call It Quits

Tina Knowles filed for divorce yesterday … this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. She lists the date of separation as Tuesday, and cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Tina is asking the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Richard. Tina apparently changed her name to Celestine Lawson when she married Richard … and now she wants to have her named restored to Celestine Knowles.

Source:https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/26/beyonce-mom-tina-knowles-files-divorce-second-husband-actor-richard-lawson/

 

Tina Turner Performs At Jones Beach

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Tina Turner’s daughter-in-law using late husband Ronnie’s sperm for IVF

The widow of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie, wants to use her late husband’s frozen sperm to have a child.The 46 year old told People that she hopes to have a child with the last piece of Turner, who died of colon cancer in December at age 62. Ronnie was the only biological son of Ike and Tina Turner.

Revealing she’s “still very depressed” and “trying not to lose [her] mind” after the immense losses, Afida is holding on to the goal of bringing Ronnie’s child into the world.

Source: https://news.yahoo.com/tina-turner-daughter-law-using-192700531.html

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close