The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson Call It Quits

Monica On Why She Jumped Into The Crowd In Detroit

Monica made headlines when she saw a man hit a woman during her Detroit show and she jumped into the crowd to do something. Now Monica is speaking out as to why she did that.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyjVT6x_NVg&t=4s

Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson Call It Quits

Tina Knowles filed for divorce yesterday … this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. She lists the date of separation as Tuesday, and cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Tina is asking the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Richard. Tina apparently changed her name to Celestine Lawson when she married Richard … and now she wants to have her named restored to Celestine Knowles.

Source:https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/26/beyonce-mom-tina-knowles-files-divorce-second-husband-actor-richard-lawson/

Tina Turner’s daughter-in-law using late husband Ronnie’s sperm for IVF

The widow of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie, wants to use her late husband’s frozen sperm to have a child.The 46 year old told People that she hopes to have a child with the last piece of Turner, who died of colon cancer in December at age 62. Ronnie was the only biological son of Ike and Tina Turner.

Revealing she’s “still very depressed” and “trying not to lose [her] mind” after the immense losses, Afida is holding on to the goal of bringing Ronnie’s child into the world.

Source: https://news.yahoo.com/tina-turner-daughter-law-using-192700531.html