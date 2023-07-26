The Fix with Karen Vaughn: NeNe Leakes In Her First Sit Down Interview

NeNe Leakes In Her First Sit Down Interview

Nene Leakes sat down with Carlos King for over one hour on his podcast and it was only part 1! Carlos King was the producer on Real Housewives of Atlanta when the show was poppin! He asked Nene how much did she make on her first season of Real Housewives of Atlanta “they gave us $5,000” That really explains the glow up most Housewives have between Season 1 and Season 2!

He also asked her if she ever viewed Kenya as the star of the show and did she ever feel threatened by her presence?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_zcME9HHyw

Kandi Shades Sheree Whitfield

One thing the OG Atlanta Housewives are gonna do is throw shade! This season, there has been a lot of chatter online about Sheree’s face leaving many to wonder if she had any cosmetic procedures done. On Kandi’s podcast she played a clip from Sunday night’s show followed by a jab at Sheree. By new cast member she means Sheree’s new face. Whew!

Source:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvJC6YHNzaA/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

Tasha Smith Gives Us A ‘Who Knew’

Tasha Smith who is best known for her role in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married, shared this tidbit about her past

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvFzN2hOEtC/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D