The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Carlee Russell Admits Everything Was A Hoax

Carlee Russell Admits Everything Was A Hoax

Carlee Russell has admitted the baby she claimed to see on the road that night was fake and everything associated with the incident was a hoax. Her lawyer released a statement on her behalf

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CvGEc-mNkRU/

 

Snoop Dogg Is New Face of G-Star RAW

Source: G-Star RAW / G-Star RAW

Snoop Dogg Credits Martha Stewart and Master P

Snoop Dogg has entered into the ice cream business. Snoop has an ice cream brand called Dr Bombay that he financed with an NFT. He said the idea was born because he buys multiple flavors of ice creams, mixes them together to make one flavor. Snoop credits two people for his business sense.

Source:https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/24/snoop-dogg-dr-bombay-ice-cream-master-p-martha-stewart-walmart/

 

15th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Why Ricky Smiley & Sheryl Underwood Never Hooked Up

Our very own Rickey Smiley asked comedian Sheryl Underwood why they never hooked up.

Source:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvCTJmINfDo/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

