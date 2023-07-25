The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Carlee Russell Admits Everything Was A Hoax

Carlee Russell Admits Everything Was A Hoax
Carlee Russell has admitted the baby she claimed to see on the road that night was fake and everything associated with the incident was a hoax. Her lawyer released a statement on her behalf
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CvGEc-mNkRU/
Snoop Dogg Credits Martha Stewart and Master P
Snoop Dogg has entered into the ice cream business. Snoop has an ice cream brand called Dr Bombay that he financed with an NFT. He said the idea was born because he buys multiple flavors of ice creams, mixes them together to make one flavor. Snoop credits two people for his business sense.
Source:https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/24/snoop-dogg-dr-bombay-ice-cream-master-p-martha-stewart-walmart/
Why Ricky Smiley & Sheryl Underwood Never Hooked Up
Our very own Rickey Smiley asked comedian Sheryl Underwood why they never hooked up.
Source:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvCTJmINfDo/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
UPDATED: WTLC Black Expo Summer Celebration
Search Warrant in Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Tied To Uncle of Rumored Killer
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?