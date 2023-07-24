The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jamie Foxx Breaks His Silence

Jamie Foxx Breaks His Silence

Jamie Foxx posted a three minute video this weekend talking about why he chose to stay silent during his medical emergency. He also added that if you see him out and he bursts into tears don’t worry-it’s just that it has been a long, hard road for him.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayw8CYU0wlE

Monica Wasn’t Having It During Her Detroit Show

When singer Monica rapped on her hit song, So Gone and said just to show you Monica not having it-she meant it! Monica hopped off stage and into the audience at her Detroit when she saw a man strike a woman. This was after she cursed him out from the stage! Monica took to social media to apologize for her actions but said no one was doing anything about it so she did! She said the man and woman didn’t know each other and the incident appeared to be about space during her packed show

Issa Rae On What Would Cause A Divorce In Her Household

Issa Rae is in the #1 movie at the box office, Barbie. She sat down with Vogue to discuss her skincare regiment and said this one thing is a marriage dealbreaker

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3pw82z0RMQ

Tiffany Haddish Calls Her Past Relationship With Common The ‘Safest Relationship’ She’s Been In

In a recent interview, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, spoke about her past relationship with rapper and actor Common. She said the break up was not mutual and it was more about him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course, And I was like, ‘OK. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’

Tiffany also accused Common of not inviting her to a series of events before the breakup — including his own birthday celebration. Despite all of that she added that she “felt safest out of all the relationships [she’s] ever had. And said their romance was “the healthiest [and] the funnest” of her life.

Source:https://pagesix.com/2023/07/24/tiffany-haddish-disputes-commons-breakup-claims-reveals-miscarriages/