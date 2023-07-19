Listen Live
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Alicia Keys On The Best Advice She Got From A Therapist

Published on July 19, 2023

Police vehicles are parked at as police look for a person wanted on an arrest warrant in Bloomington, Indiana.

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Parents of Alabama Woman Who Was Abducted Asking The Public to Be Patient

The parents of Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who was missing for 48 hours spoke to an NBC news outlet asking the public to be patient. They spoke about the moment Carlee returned home.They said Carlee has given a statement to the police and they are following up on it.

Source: https://www.today.com/news/parents-reappeared-alabama-woman-carlee-russell-abducted-rcna94820

 

AOL At The Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Is Wyclef Retiring?

In June Lauryn Hill, Wyclef and Pras performed together at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. Shortly after that rumors started that Wyclef was retiring from music. Wyclef explains how the rumor started

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/18/wyclef-jean-pras-fugees-biopic-lauryn-hill-retirement/

 

Alicia Keys

Source: RCA Records

Alicia Keys On The Best Advice She Got From A Therapist

In a recent interview, Alicia Keys talked about therapy and how in her friend group she is the one people come to for advice. She also said she believes everyone should have a therapist. Here is the best advice she received from a therapist

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnlmgQoQ96U

 

Snoop Dogg Is New Face of G-Star RAW

Source: G-Star RAW / G-Star RAW

Snoop Has Never Been Invited to Jay-Z’s Rocnation Brunch

Every year during Grammy weekend, Jay-Z holds his now-legendary Rocnation Brunch. In a recent interview Snoop said he has never been invited to the brunch. Snoop isn’t the only rapper who has never been invited…LL Cool J has also never been invited.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu11tXVukQK/

