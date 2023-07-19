The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Alicia Keys On The Best Advice She Got From A Therapist

Parents of Alabama Woman Who Was Abducted Asking The Public to Be Patient

The parents of Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who was missing for 48 hours spoke to an NBC news outlet asking the public to be patient. They spoke about the moment Carlee returned home.They said Carlee has given a statement to the police and they are following up on it.

Source: https://www.today.com/news/parents-reappeared-alabama-woman-carlee-russell-abducted-rcna94820

Is Wyclef Retiring?

In June Lauryn Hill, Wyclef and Pras performed together at The Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. Shortly after that rumors started that Wyclef was retiring from music. Wyclef explains how the rumor started

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/18/wyclef-jean-pras-fugees-biopic-lauryn-hill-retirement/

Alicia Keys On The Best Advice She Got From A Therapist

In a recent interview, Alicia Keys talked about therapy and how in her friend group she is the one people come to for advice. She also said she believes everyone should have a therapist. Here is the best advice she received from a therapist

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnlmgQoQ96U

Snoop Has Never Been Invited to Jay-Z’s Rocnation Brunch

Every year during Grammy weekend, Jay-Z holds his now-legendary Rocnation Brunch. In a recent interview Snoop said he has never been invited to the brunch. Snoop isn’t the only rapper who has never been invited…LL Cool J has also never been invited.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu11tXVukQK/