Karen In the City: Indy Burger Week is here!

Indy Burger Week is here! Learn more about deals and locations
From July 17 – July 23 more than one dozen restaurants will celebrate Indy Burger Week
by offering gourmet burgers for $7.00 each.
Here is the list of participating restaurants:
5th Avenue Bar and Grill that is located in Beech Grove
Brothers Bar & Grill in Broad Ripple and Downtown Indy
Daredevil Hall on E. 86th St.
Drake’s on E. 82nd St.
Empire Street Bar & Grille at 419 S West St and Empire St.
Gallery on 16th
Hopcat in Broad Ripple‘
Louvino on Mass Ave.Oasis Diner in Plainfield
Pier 48 on 130 S Pennsylvania St.
Roots Burger Bar in Carmel
Slapfish on Mass Ave.
Swensons Drive-In on S. Meridian St.
Tavern on South in Downtown Indy
The Whistle Stop Inn on 375 S Illinois St.
Source: https://fox59.com/news/indy-burger-week-starts-next-week-learn-the-deals-here/
