Karen In the City: Indy Burger Week is here!

Indy Burger Week is here! Learn more about deals and locations

From July 17 – July 23 more than one dozen restaurants will celebrate Indy Burger Week

by offering gourmet burgers for $7.00 each.

Here is the list of participating restaurants:

5th Avenue Bar and Grill that is located in Beech Grove

Brothers Bar & Grill in Broad Ripple and Downtown Indy

Daredevil Hall on E. 86th St.

Drake’s on E. 82nd St.

Empire Street Bar & Grille at 419 S West St and Empire St.

Gallery on 16th

Hopcat in Broad Ripple‘

Louvino on Mass Ave.Oasis Diner in Plainfield

Pier 48 on 130 S Pennsylvania St.

Roots Burger Bar in Carmel

Slapfish on Mass Ave.

Swensons Drive-In on S. Meridian St.

Tavern on South in Downtown Indy

The Whistle Stop Inn on 375 S Illinois St.

Source: https://fox59.com/news/indy-burger-week-starts-next-week-learn-the-deals-here/