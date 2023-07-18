The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Babyface Performed At Jay-Z’s Foundation Gala

Babyface Performed At Jay-Z’s Foundation Gala

On the 20-year anniversary of The Shawn Carter Foundation Jay-Z’s organization raised $20 million to help individuals dealing with socio-economic hardships pursue their college education. The musical guest at the Foundation was our very own Babyface who said to Jay-Z-you only have to ask me once!

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuzmF-8LgQ4/?igshid=NjFiZTE0ZDQ0ZQ%3D%3D

Former Reality Husband Once Dated Nia Long & Pepa of Salt n Pepa

Well I was today-years-old on this one! Peter Thomas, Cynthia Bailey’s ex husband from Real Housewives of Atlanta dated BOTH Nia Long and Pepa of Salt n Pepa back in the day. He was on Carlos King’s podcast and discussed what the women were like.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znDMJsgFjUU

Morning Routine

People have always admired Pharrell’s youthful skin. He recently shared his morning routine. I’m sorry, did he say a 5 MINUTE PLANK and 500 crunches?

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuzLz_LRbry/?igshid=NjFiZTE0ZDQ0ZQ%3D%3D