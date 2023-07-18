The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kelly Rowland On What She Considers The Worst Moment

Kelly Rowland On What She Considers The Worst Moment

In a recent interview, Kelly Rowland was asked what she considers her worst moment and she said it was when she ruined a special moment for Beyonce.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0h1n8YwtF8

Social Media Fires At Khloe Kardashian For Referring to Herself as Dream’s 3rd Parent

On a recent episode of the Hulu reality series The Kardashians, Khloe said this about her niece, Dream.. Khloe took to social media to clarify what she meant by referring to herself as the ‘third parent.’ She wrote that she is very close to her 6 year old niece Dream and also very close to her brother Rob. She said she loves Dream beyond measure and that Dream and her daughter True are bestfriends. TMZ caught up with Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna who goes by her real name, Angela White who said:

“Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity. As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides, as a mother that’s all I ask for.”

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpVJLRozKZ4

Nene Leaks on Kim Zolciak Calling Off Her Divorce

Nene Leakes was recently asked if she thought Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy made up the divorce so she could get back on TV.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/16/nene-leakes-kim-zolciak-kroy-biermann-divorce-real-housewives-atlanta/

Janet Jackson Reaches Out To Madonna To ‘End Feud’

Did we know Janet Jackson and Madonna had beef? Janet has reportedly contacted Madonna to bury the hatchet and wish her a speedy recovery after Madonna suffered a serious health scare. A source told The Sun: “Janet heard Madonna was unwell so reached out. They haven’t always seen eye to eye, but they respect each other as they are two of the last megastars from their generation of music.

Source: https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/janet-jackson-reaches-out-madonna-30472731