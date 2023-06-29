Indiana State Fair unveils basketball-themed entertainment, activities for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 Indiana State Fair will be jam-packed with ways to celebrate the state that grew the game of basketball.
The theme of this year’s fair, “Celebrating Basketball: The State That Grew The Game” was announced last winter on the basketball court at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s residence in Indianapolis.
Fair officials on Thursday shared details on the hoops-centric experiences fans can expect once they arrive at the Indiana State Fairgrounds:
