Karen In the City: Surviving Mosquitoes this Summer 

Girl, let’s talk about surviving those pesky mosquitoes in the summer.

They can really ruin our outdoor fun, but don’t worry, I got you covered with some tips:

First things first, cover up as much as you can when you’re outside, especially during those early mornings and evenings when those little bloodsuckers are most active. Rock some loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks to keep that skin protected.

Now, let’s talk about repellent. Get yourself an EPA-registered insect repellent with DEET or picaridin. Those ingredients work like magic against mosquitoes. Just make sure to follow the instructions on the label when applying it.

If you’re more into natural options, try using an oil of lemon eucalyptus-based repellent. It’s a botanical choice that can give you similar protection. Just remember, it’s not recommended for kiddos under three years old.

To keep those mosquitoes out of your sanctuary, make sure your windows and doors are screened up tight. No room for those little buggers! And running a fan or air conditioner at night will not only keep you cool, but it’ll also make it harder for mosquitoes to land on you.

Now, let’s tackle their breeding grounds. Get rid of any standing water in your yard, sis. Mosquitoes love to lay their eggs there. So, check for buckets, flowerpots, or any containers that can collect water. Empty them out or cover them up. Oh, and don’t forget to clear away any debris that can trap water too.If you have a swimming pool, maintain it properly. Keep it clean and chlorinated because mosquitoes can use it as a fancy nursery. Let’s not give them that pleasure, right?

When it comes to timing your outdoor activities, try to avoid those dawn and dusk hours. That’s when those little biters are most active. Instead, plan your outings during the middle of the day when mosquito activity tends to be lower. if you’re going camping or find yourself in a mosquito-infested area, bring out the mosquito netting. Use it around your sleeping area or create a protective barrier for your outdoor dining and seating spots. It’ll give you that extra layer of defense.

So, there you have it, girl. With these tips, you’ll be armed and ready to tackle those mosquitoes like the queen you are. Just remember to stay cautious and keep an eye out for any mosquito-borne diseases in your area. Stay fabulous and mosquito-free!

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/24/health/how-repel-mosquitos-scientifically-wellness-scn/index.html