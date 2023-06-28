The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Are We Getting A Mary J. Blige Biopic?

Are We Getting A Mary J. Blige Biopic?

Rumor has that Mary J. Blige is getting her own biopic. Sources claim Mary is working with BET+ on her very own biopic. At this time, an official release date has yet to be revealed. Let’s hope everyone who was involved in the New Edition BET biopic is involved in Mary’s.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/06/26/exclusive-mary-j-blige-biopic-reportedly-in-the-works/

Angela Bassett Will Finally Get Her Oscar As Academy Announces 2023 Honorary Winners

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Angela Bassett, whose career spans over 4 decades, will receive an honorary Oscar at this year’s Governors Awards. Angela Bassett received her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 1993 for her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It. She would receive her second nomination, for Best Supporting Actress, almost 30 years later for her role as Queen Romonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Angela also made history as the first actor from a Marvel Studios film and the first woman from a superhero movie, to receive acting recognition.

Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/angela-bassett-will-finally-get-her-oscar-as-academy-announces-2023-honorary-winners/

Vanessa Bryant Is Gonna Make Sure You Put Some Respect On Kobe’s Name!

One thing you not gonna do—is play with Kobe Bryant’s name or image! Vanessa Bryant just won over $1 million for his Estate after continuing a lawsuit that started before his untimely death. She won the lawsuit started by Kobe and then she countersued when the woman she was suing, a former President on Kobe, Inc, was speaking ill of both Kobe and the Bryant family. She used language we can’t say here but in doing so she violated a clause of her contract and that’s how Vanessa won her lawsuit.

Source:https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/06/27/vanessa-bryant-awarded-1-5-million-in-legal-fees-after-successfully-defending-kobe-bryant-against-former-employee-who-sued-him-over-an-alleged-commission-agreement/