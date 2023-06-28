Conner Prairie, Children’s Museum close outdoor experiences due to air quality

INDIANAPOLIS — As air quality concerns linger from Canadian wildfires sending smoke into central Indiana, multiple closures are planned for today.
8:37 a.m.: All horse races at Horseshoe Indianapolis Casino in Shelbyville have been canceled.
8 a.m.: Conner Prairie announced that outdoor experience areas will be closed on Wednesday due to air quality concerns. Their indoor areas and Adventure Camp will remain open.
Read more from WRTV here
