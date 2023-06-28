Listen Live
Conner Prairie, Children’s Museum close outdoor experiences due to air quality

Published on June 28, 2023

Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — As air quality concerns linger from Canadian wildfires sending smoke into central Indiana, multiple closures are planned for today.

8:37 a.m.: All horse races at Horseshoe Indianapolis Casino in Shelbyville have been canceled.

8 a.m.: Conner Prairie announced that outdoor experience areas will be closed on Wednesday due to air quality concerns. Their indoor areas and Adventure Camp will remain open.

