Conner Prairie, Children’s Museum close outdoor experiences due to air quality

INDIANAPOLIS — As air quality concerns linger from Canadian wildfires sending smoke into central Indiana, multiple closures are planned for today.

8:37 a.m.: All horse races at Horseshoe Indianapolis Casino in Shelbyville have been canceled.

8 a.m.: Conner Prairie announced that outdoor experience areas will be closed on Wednesday due to air quality concerns. Their indoor areas and Adventure Camp will remain open.

