The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Eva Marcille Says Life Is Good

Patti LaBelle to Guest Star on ABC’s Reboot- The Wonder Years
Patti LaBelle will guest star on season 2 of ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years. She will play Dule Hill’s mom (pronounced Doo-Lay) on the series. Both Patti and Dule were on Good Morning America and said they had a good time on set together. They did ask Patti about her BET performance and Patti spoke about how much she loved Tina and what a great time she had honoring her.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74LT1cH_a_M
Eva Marcille Says Life Is Good
Eva Marcille is in the process of getting a divorce while also starring in the BET + original series All The Queen’s Men. In a recent interview she shared that things are going well for her.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct4NvNov9a0/
Drew Sidora On Whether Ralph Cheated On Her
You know when Andy Cohen gets the girls in the Clubhouse of Watch What Happens Live he gets the tea! He asked Drew Sidora of Real Housewives of Atlanta if her soon to be ex husband cheated on her
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iO-62LGzNnY
Nicole Ari Parker On The Secret to A Successful Marriage
Nicole Ari Parker is on the re-boot of Sex and the City which just kicked off season 2. She’s also married to the very hot Boris Kodjoe. Nicole also visited Andy Cohen in the Clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live and shared the secret to a successful marriage
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JcKVefWBQI
