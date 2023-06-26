IMPD kicks off second annual Teen Academy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department kicked off its second annual Teen Academy Summer Program on Monday.

The free program aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and youth while exposing teens between the ages of 12 to 14 to a career in law enforcement.

Those attending the program will learn about crime lab investigations, conflict resolution, and physical fitness.

