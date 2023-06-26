Listen Live
Indy

IMPD kicks off second annual Teen Academy

Published on June 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
IMPD

Source: Station Provided / Radio One Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department kicked off its second annual Teen Academy Summer Program on Monday.

The free program aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and youth while exposing teens between the ages of 12 to 14 to a career in law enforcement.

Those attending the program will learn about crime lab investigations, conflict resolution, and physical fitness.

read more here:

IMPD kicks off second annual Teen Academy  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close