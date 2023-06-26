3 killed, 1 injured after Broad Ripple shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were killed and one victim is in the hospital after a shooting in Broad Ripple early Sunday morning, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue. According to police, the shooting happened on the sidewalk near Jimmy John’s.

IMPD officers who were already in the area said they responded to shots fired. They quickly arrived and found four victims who had been shot. Police said a male and female were shot and pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene.

Two other male and female victims were transported to the hospital. Police said one victim was on life support and was later pronounced dead by hospital staff. Another victim is stable and expected to live.

IMPD said there is nobody in custody for the shooting. Officers were still in area of the shooting investigating as of 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The department is also working with businesses to look at any surveillance that was nearby.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov

In a police briefing, IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said 4-500 people were in the Broad Ripple area on Saturday night.

Young said there was also a separate incident where shots were heard firing and people were scrambling. IMPD didn’t have any information on this incident but says a drone was used to search for victims.

“This is a blatant disrespect for law and order,” IMPD PIO William Young said. “Those individuals will be held accountable and responsible, those that do not understand conflict resolution.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD and the Broad Ripple Village Association held a press conference at Broad Ripple Park Family Center to address the incident and the violence in Broad Ripple on Sunday afternoon.

