Ryan Cameron Uncensored: ‘GOAT Talk’ With Goodie Mob

Every city has its heralded hip-hop icons, and when it comes to Atlanta your list can’t be valid if it doesn’t include Goodie Mob.

We had the pleasure of having 3/4 of the iconic rap quartet stop by Ryan Uncensored recently, and it was clear by to see how these guys rose from out of the Dungeon Family into legends in their own right.

Currently on The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour with LL Cool J, The Roots, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony just to name a few, Goodie Mob members Big Gipp, Khujo, and T-Mo took some time out of their schedules to check in with the big homie Ryan to reflect on how the tour’s been going so far. Based on the reactions they’ve been receiving from city to city, there may be hope for even bigger things to pop up from their camp.

Peep the full interview with Big Gipp, Khujo and T-Mo of Goodie Mob here on Ryan Uncensored below:

