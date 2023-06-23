The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Does President Barack Obama Really Watch and Listen to Everything on His Year-End Lists?

Does President Barack Obama Really Watch and Listen to Everything on His Year-End Lists?

Former President Barack Obama was asked the million dollar question-does he really read all the books, watch all the shows and listen to all the songs on his year-end lists?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAYVKZSWXhY

Nia Long To Release Memoir Offering ‘Truth, Transparency, & Sprinkles Of 90s Nostalgia’

Nia Long is releasing her autobiography. Nia Long’s book will focus on her career, motherhood, and activism, along with untold stories and personal reflections from the celebrated actress. Nia told Essence magazine:

My steps to finding divine purpose have been thoughtful and intentional. For better or worse, you will find truth and transparency in the storytelling, sprinkled with 90s nostalgia.Nia Long. The best chapter is the next chapter! incredibly grateful for my kick a** team.”

Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/nia-long-to-release-memoir-offering-truth-transparency-sprinkles-of-90s-nostalgia/

Motown Founder Berry Gordy Files $10M Lawsuit Over Fiction Film That Shows Him Putting A Hit Out On Rival Exec

Motown Founder, Berry Gordy has filed a $10 million lawsuit over a film that allegedly portrays him in a negative light. Gordy is suing Timothy Bogart — the son of late music exec Neil Bogart — Hero Entertainment and Universal City Entertainment Group over a 2023 film called Spinning Gold.

Gordy says that Spinning Gold was produced by Timothy Bogart and focuses on his father Neil Bogart’s record label Casablanca Records. The lawsuit says the movie is “made-up storyline in which Gordy is wrongfully and dishonestly portrayed as a thug and a mobster who goes so far as to order a murder for hire.

Source:

https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/06/22/motown-founder-berry-gordy-files-10m-lawsuit-over-fiction-film-that-shows-him-putting-a-hit-out-on-rival-exec/

End of an Era- Good Humor Toasted Almond To Be Discontinued

Not since last year’s disappearance of the Choco Taco have ice cream fans been this shocked.

Good Humor confirmed that its Toasted Almond bar, which has been around since the 1960s, is no more. The ice cream maker said in a statement that eliminating the almond-coated vanilla ice cream bar was a “necessary but unfortunate” decision as it updates its “product portfolio to reflect consumer preferences.”

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/21/business/good-humor-toasted-almond-bar-discontinued/index.html





