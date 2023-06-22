New scanners at Indianapolis International Airport aim for improved security, efficiency

INDIANAPOLIS — New scanners for carry on luggage at Indianapolis International Airport will provide federal agents with a better picture of what is inside your bag.

Olivia Wells, a graduate of Indiana State University, had dreams of public service and found it in a blue uniform at the airport.

“I flew all the time, but I had no idea what all this job entails,” Wells said.

The Linton native is among the TSA officers on the frontlines of aviation safety.

More people and bags are showing up at the checkpoints as vacation season takes-off.

At Indianapolis International, new scanners known as Computed Tomography or C-T are at work.

“We’re the first state to have this piece of equipment at every security lane and every check point,” Aaron Batt, TSU Indiana Federal Security Director said. “There are some lessons learned that come with being the first.”

For example, Batt explained the importance of lighter items being at the bottom of the tub when scanned and that the vest officer, that gives commands, is the most important person in making the process as seamless as possible.

The new technology provides detailed images similar to what doctor’s get when you get a x-ray on a serious matter.

All in all, for TSA officers, it allows them to make better and more informed decisions as compared to the previous system.

“We would see something inside of a bag on the scan (in the old system) as a 2D image and weren’t able to manipulate it so we would think it was a threat and would pull it,” Wells said. “We would pull those bags for a second inspection and in turn take time from the passenger trying to make their flight or trying to get their coffee. Now that we are able to able to manipulate the images and guarantee it isn’t a threat without having to pull the bag.”

Blatt and the TSA admitted in implementing the scanners, there have been delays to security at IND. Those have now been addressed.

Read more from WRTV here