9 arrested, 14 search warrants conducted in federal raids in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) have confirmed they are working on a federal investigation this morning in Indianapolis with other entities.

IMPD says they are an assisting agency.

In the 800 block of N. Tuxedo Street, a WRTV crew witnessed an investigation taking place with ATF and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents in the area.

WRTV crews also encountered ATF agents and IMPD officers in the 5000 block of Minnesota Street.

As of 9:30 a.m., a total of 14 search warrants were conducted and it led to the arrest of nine people.

According to IMPD, there is no threat to the public at this time.

