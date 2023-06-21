The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Anthony Anderson & His Mom Doris Have A New Show

Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Carrie Bradshaw But Is She A Carrie in Real Life?

Season 2 of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That returns this Thursday on Max—formerly HBO Max. Did you guys realize that Sex and the City is now 25 years old? In a question we have asked in all of our girl groups, Sarah Jessica Parker was asked which character does she identify with the most.’

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yx_ZtrqdZiA

Anthony Anderson & His Mom Doris Have A New Show

Anthony Anderson and his mom are road trippin through Europe this Summer on a new E! series titled, Trippin with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris. The show debuts this Thursday night. Anthony and his mom were recently on The View and he was asked why he decided to take a 6-week trip with anyone ESPECIALLY his mother

Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRzq_qHzeGg

Babyface Speaks For The First Time About His R&Beef with Anita Baker

In his first interview since being removed from the Anita Baker, Babyface speaks on being a ‘support act’ as opposed to a co-headliner on the tour

Source:https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctu-2UkRuvi/

‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Alum Monique Samuels Files For Divorce From Chris Samuels

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has filed to legally end her marriage. Although she has submitted a petition to seal the documents, records show that she filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14 and then later filed an amended complaint for absolute divorce on June 15. Monique and Chris were married for 10 years and share 3 kids together. The couple also appeared on OWN’s Love & Marriage DC

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2023/06/20/real-housewives-of-potomac-alum-monique-samuels-files-for-divorce-from-chris-samuels/