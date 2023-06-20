The Homies come together and the first thing Dave recognizes is Rock-T’s glasses 04:04
FATHERS DAY was well for the guys 06:51
JA MORANT did NOT get what the guys thought he deserved 10:57
CP3 got disrespected out of this world!!! 21:59
Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson went to a movie premiere but left they clothes at the house?? 36:57
Michael Jordan just keeps being Michael Jordan and it ALWAYS comes with a check 43:18
All the guys know is this week somebody really really tall is going to the NBA … 47:51
The post Trades, Shade (CP3 & JA) & BRAIDS (Gabby / Taraji) | I Hate The Homies appeared first on Black America Web.
