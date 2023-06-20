The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Cox Returns to Broadway

Cox Returns to Broadway

Deborah Cox was on The View when she made the announcement that she’s coming back to broadway. Deborah will portray Glenda in The Wiz. The closest it will get to Indy is Chicago November 28th-December 10th before their run in New York in the Spring

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3DFPj2pzU8

Who Plays Mary J Blige’s My Life At Their Wedding?

For all of us who have been following Mary J Blige, we know her album My Life was a very painful time in her life. But it looks like for some, the album has a different meaning.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTyJG7MyLI0

Gabrielle Union Best On The Best Advice She Has Received

Gabrielle Union shared some advice she received that can apply to all of us.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzJ-Ynkyb64

Kimora Lee Simmons Begs Russell Simmons to Leave Her & Her Family Alone

It was not a happy father’s day for everyone. One of Russell Simmons’ daughters took to social media to wish their famous mom, Kimora Lee Simmons, a happy father’s day and it was off to the races from there. There was a lot of back and forth between Russell and his daughters and Kimora. The daughter’s and Kimora are accusing Russell of harassing them. Kimora took to social media with this plea.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ctrpnl9Jl8N/