One injured after shots fired while group of teens gathered at church on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in a church parking lot on the city’s west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a church near Northwestway Park on 62nd Street just before 9 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving juveniles.

Officers arrived to find a large gathering with one juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to their leg. The victim’s identity has not been released.

IMPD Lt. Larry Stargel says officers witnessed two juvenile suspects drive away from the scene. The vehicle they were driving was found a short time later near 56th Street and two juveniles were taken into custody. One weapon was located at the scene.

Because they are juveniles, their identities will not be released.

“Thanks to our officers we were able to apprehend both suspects that were involved and recovered a gun, so we got another gun off the street,” Stargel said.

