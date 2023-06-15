The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Sherri Shepherd Gives Queen Latifah Her Flowers

Sherri Shepherd Gives Queen Latifah Her Flowers

Queen Latifah was on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show when Sherri shared the story of working with Queen Latifah in the movie, Beauty Shop. In it, Sherri was being her comedic self and the directors told her she was being too silly in one scene. The scene was in danger of being cut out of the movie. She says Queen Latifah fought for her and a specific scene to make it into the final cut of the movie. Sherri said that moment taught her not to be insecure about sharing space with another woman on stage or on screen.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Fsgbn7xv_g

Wait Until You Find Out What Stores Shaquille O’Neal Owns

In a recent interview, Shaquille O’Neal’s TNT co-host Kenny Smith said we may see Shaq actin a fool on TV but he is a very good businessman.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtWmgW1u0gw/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

Fans Ask Dionne Warwick to Patch Up Anita Baker & Babyface



Just when you thought we were done talking about Anita Baker and Babyface. Someone tweeted Dionne Warwick and wrote, hey dionnewarwick can you squash this Anita Baker/Babyface beef for us please? Dionne replied, Baby, that ain’t got nothing to do with me. I actually read that in her voice too lol

And Anita Baker Got Something For Tank

While still asking Babyface to ‘dis-enage’ his fan base from harassing her, Anita Baker turned her attention to Tank writing, and Tank, you could also ask them to stop but you have to keep my pain topical to advertise your Tiny Desk performance. Tank’s Tiny Desk performance dropped yesterday.