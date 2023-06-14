Amazon’s Amp Teams With Kenny Burns & More to Host Emerging Artist Program, ‘The Come Up’

The South has something to say and Amazon’s live radio app, AMP is helping emerging talent use their voice by announcing their new program, ‘The Come Up’, driven by lifestyle specialist and veteran industry executive Kenny Burns.

Launching this week, ‘The Come Up’ is helping shine a light on the talented artists in Atlanta, while helping to bring communities together to discover, celebrate, and break rising artists. Hosted by Kenny Burns, Big Bank, Su Solo, Paige Shari, and DJ Kash, creators, and listeners using Amp can help identify today’s hottest rising hip-hop artists coming out of the A.

“There is an awakening happening in music and the arts, and Amp creates a place that is for that emerging audience and movement—real people, real voices, no gimmicks, and no algorithms speaking for the people,” Kenny Burns said in a statement. “Community is the most authentic partnership an artist can have, and I’m looking forward to highlighting the best of the best to communities on Amp!”

Kicking off on June 15, the enlisted hosts will launch their individual shows on Amp to play songs from their favorite emerging Atlanta-based hip-hop artists, calling for fans in the community to gather for debate and discussion live–via the chat and call-in features to debate who they think is next up. Adding an even more amazing opportunity for artists, at the end of the month, the tastemaker hosts and Amp will select three featured Atlanta artists from across ‘The Come Up’ shows to receive promotional support across Amazon Music and Amp including being featured in a docuseries developed and directed by Cam Kirk; opportunities to be interviewed on the popular Amp shows, ‘The Daily Cannon with Nick Cannon’, ‘Rotation Radio with Gabe P and Nyla Symone’; along with inclusion on “The Come Up” playlist on Amazon Music.

Amp, who has seen an increase in popularity due to their current programs including artists Nicki Minaj, Halsey, NBA YoungBoy, and Joe Budden; NBA star Draymond Green; multi-hyphenate Nick Cannon; and artist, producer, and TV personality Kandi Burruss– is also giving everyone the chance to have their voices heard.

To find out more about ‘The Come Up’ or to download the AMP app, click here.

Amazon’s Amp Teams With Kenny Burns & More to Host Emerging Artist Program, ‘The Come Up’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com