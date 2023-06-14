After a period of rumors, Nicki Minaj recently went online to show off her new cleavage after having a breast reduction procedure to her fanbase.

The “Ruby Red Da Sneeze” rapper took to her Instagram account on Monday (June 12th) and showed off her new cleavage after having had breast reduction surgery, posing in two low-cut tops while mouthing the lyrics to her latest single “Barbie World” from the upcoming Barbie movie. “I’m a ten so I pull in a Ken”, she wrote in the caption.

The reveal garnered a multitude of compliments, with an account dedicated to the movie writing, “10/10” and actress La La Anthony expressing her happiness at seeing Minaj with a string of emojis with hearts for eyes. Many also appreciated the single as well, which features the 40-year-old rapping with Ice Spice.

The video reveal took place a little over a year after the artist, also known for her voluptuous figure, expressed her wishes to reduce her breast size. “I’m not gonna lie, somebody did tell me to get my boobs taken off, like a female in the industry,” she said in an Instagram Live session. “And I was like, ‘No, no, not yet, not yet.’ And yeah, she was right. I should’ve hurried up and took them off.”

She also brought up the idea after confessing to having a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Met Gala while wearing a Burberry dress by Riccardo Tisci. The outfit was one of the most discussed outfits of the gala, as Minaj was decked out in a black ball gown with feathers, a large black belt, and leather pants as her face and body were adorned with jewels. When La La Anthony (who she attended the event with) joked at the dress being designed before she had her son, Minaj agreed in laughter and said “Enjoy these titties, because you won’t ever see them again.”

Nicki Minaj Debuts New Bust On Social Media was originally published on hiphopwired.com