Boosie Badazz is having a bad day. The Baton Rouge rapper was in court for a hearing—where charges were dropped—but shortly after that case wrapped in his favor, he was arrested by the Feds.
TMZ first reported that Boosie was in court on Wednesday (June 14) for an ongoing gun case. Apparently, said case was dismissed. However, soon after Boosie was pinched for another pending, as of yet unknown, legal issue.
Reportedly, the gun case involved a traffic stop last month, when cop founds two handguns in the rapper’s car. We’re guess said firearms were legal and registered since said charges were dropped.
This story is developing.
Boosie Arrested By The Feds After A Court Hearing was originally published on hiphopwired.com
