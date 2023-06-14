Celebrity News

Boosie Arrested By The Feds After A Court Hearing

The Baton Rouge rapper was pinched just outside of the courtroom.

Published on June 14, 2023

Lil Boosie on set

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Boosie Badazz is having a bad day. The Baton Rouge rapper was in court for a hearing—where charges were dropped—but shortly after that case wrapped in his favor, he was arrested by the Feds.

TMZ first reported that Boosie was in court on Wednesday (June 14) for an ongoing gun case. Apparently, said case was dismissed. However, soon after Boosie was pinched for another pending, as of yet unknown, legal issue.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office, federal agents took the opinionate rapper into custody when he was just outside the courtroom.

Reportedly, the gun case involved a traffic stop last month, when cop founds two handguns in the rapper’s car. We’re guess said firearms were legal and registered since said charges were dropped.

This story is developing. 

