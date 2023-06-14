The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Anita Baker & Babyface Caught Up in The Rapture And It’s Not Love!

Dwayne Wade Explains What Paying 50/50 Means in His House

Remember in an interview Gabrielle Union said she and Dwayne Wade split bills 50/50 and social media lost their collective minds? Dwyane explains it a little more in detail.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CtaOw9csfGO/

Anita Baker & Babyface Caught Up in The Rapture And It’s Not Love!

Well, all good things must come to an end and that includes the Anita Baker and Babyface tour. Anita took to Twitter and wrote:

After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety.

I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.

Babyface Issues a Statement About Being Removed From Tour

In a very classy statement, Babyface wrote on social media, I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from The Songstress Tour. It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media. While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”

Tank Is The Type of Friend We All Wish To Have.

Listen, if you don’t love me and have my back the way Tank has Babyface’s back then I don’t want it! And that, ladies and gentlemen, has brought this saga to the ‘End of the Road’ see what I did there?

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CtcO4ysqxev/



