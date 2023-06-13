The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Marlon Wayans Kicked Off Flight And Misses Stand Up Comedy Show

Marlon Wayans Kicked Off Flight And Misses Stand Up Comedy Show

Marlon Wayans was recently kicked off of a flight because he had three pieces of carry-on and not two. When he was stopped, he took his back pack and put it inside of his suitcase now making it two and it seems the United airlines gate agent did not like that and had him removed. Marlon posted a video of other people boarding with 3 pieces of luggage. Marlon said this will not be the last time you hear him talk about this!

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/06/12/marlon-wayans-united-airlines-issue-flight-citation/

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Will Smith Almost Starred in This 90s Hit Movie

Recently, on a podcast, DJ Jazzy Jeff shared how he and Will Smith were almost in the 90s movie, House Party.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtUYUBQocGG/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng%3D%3D

Taye Diggs Said His Current Girlfriend, Apryl Jones, Is The One

Taye Diggs was on Tamron Hall when he shared what a psychic told him about his current girlfriend, Apryl Jones. If you are unfamiliar with Apryl, she is the mother of Omarion’s children and Has been featured on Love and Hip Hop. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AapJxY6LNA8

Anita Baker Implores Babyface To ‘Tell The Truth’ & Call Off His ‘Crazies’ Who Are Bullying Her Online

It appears the drama between Anita Baker and Babyface is not quite over. Anita Baker took to Twitter to write a dissertation. She wrote in part:

Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth As you can see… Some of his fans, are Not accepting of the Reality, that he is Contracted, as Special Guest/Support, on My Tour Some even want to hurt me…

@Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour”

Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/anita-baker-asks-babyface-to-call-off-his-crazy-fans/