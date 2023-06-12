The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Babyface Is The Latest Guest on NPR’s Tiny Desk Series

Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Sheree Whitfield Sets the Record Straight
One of the storylines this season on Real Housewives of Atlanta is whether Sheree’s boyfriend, Martell Holt, slid in Kenya Moore’s DM’s a couple years ago.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CzTLJEK4v8
Babyface Is The Latest Guest on NPR’s Tiny Desk Series
Our very own, Babyface is the latest artist to perform on NPR’s Tiny Desk Series. Wait til you hear the three people he chose for his background singers-Tank, Chante Moore and Avery Wilson. Avery absolutely killed his rendition of Tevin Campbell’s Can We Talk.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eHc0Xz_Hio
Snoop Dogg Admits Losing the Grammy for Gin & Juice Hurt Him
Snoop Dogg has been nominated for a Grammy 16 times and never won. On his new Audible audiobook, ‘From Tha Streets To The Suites,’ he discusses how he felt after he lost to Queen Latifah’s “U.N.I.T.Y.” for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 1995 Grammy Awards and what she said to him that cheered him up.
Source: https://hiphopdx.com/news/snoop-dogg-grammy-loss-conversation
Don’t Hold Your Breath Waiting for A Mary J Blige Verzuz
Mary J. Blige said you won’t catch her doing Verzuz even though she loves Swizz Beats like a brother. “ I know my Catalog is crazy” says Blige.
