Janelle Monae has been making headlines and causing conversations on social media lately and now she’s checking in with The AM Clique to tell it all.

She’s talking The Age of Pleasure, her upcoming tour, her evolution as an artist, her “lipstick lover,” and more.

Check out her full interview below:

The post Janelle Monae Talks Upcoming Tour, New Music, The Age Of Pleasure & More With The AM Clique! [WATCH HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.

