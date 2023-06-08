Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as birthday

“From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame,” said Sekyiwa Shakur, who often took deep breaths between sentences to collect herself.

The Walk of Fame said Shakur was selected to receive a star in 2013, but the organization waited for his family and estate to select a date.

Shakur was given the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame. His birthday is June 16.

“Now we gather here today to unveil Tupac’s star not only paying tribute to his contributions to the music industry, but also speaks volumes to the lasting impact he’s had on this world,” she continued. “Today, we’re not just honoring a star in the ground. But we’re honoring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true.”

Read more from WRTV here