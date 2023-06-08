Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as birthday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, just several days before the hip-hop legend’s birthday.
The late rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family. During her speech, she shed tears while describing her older brother’s vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood.
Shakur was given the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame. His birthday is June 16.
“Now we gather here today to unveil Tupac’s star not only paying tribute to his contributions to the music industry, but also speaks volumes to the lasting impact he’s had on this world,” she continued. “Today, we’re not just honoring a star in the ground. But we’re honoring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true.”
