Celebrity News

Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as birthday

Published on June 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-HWOF-TUPAC

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, just several days before the hip-hop legend’s birthday.

The late rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family. During her speech, she shed tears while describing her older brother’s vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood.

“From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame,” said Sekyiwa Shakur, who often took deep breaths between sentences to collect herself.The Walk of Fame said Shakur was selected to receive a star in 2013, but the organization waited for his family and estate to select a date.

Shakur was given the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame. His birthday is June 16.

“Now we gather here today to unveil Tupac’s star not only paying tribute to his contributions to the music industry, but also speaks volumes to the lasting impact he’s had on this world,” she continued. “Today, we’re not just honoring a star in the ground. But we’re honoring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true.”

Read more from WRTV here

RELATED TAGS

celebrity news Hollywood Walk Of Fame tupac shakur WRTV News

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close